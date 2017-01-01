"Handshake got me my next co-op with Tesla. Love it way better than the old MySpartanCareer. Really helped me out in getting this!" Garrett Thornsberry

Sophomore

Michigan State University

"Handshake was a great resource for me to find a job. It allowed me to schedule meetings with career counselors and find career events on campus." Zachary Weinstein

Senior

Stanford University

"Everyone at Handshake has been really responsive. It’s really great to go back and forth when you know you’re going to get an answer to your question - and you can get critical feedback. It’s been a real culture shift for us. If you have a problem, Handshake actually wants to help you solve the problem." Kevin Monahan

Associate Dean for Career Development

Carnegie Mellon University

"I wanted to make sure that our students were at the greatest advantage, and that we had cutting edge technology. Handshake is, in a sense, the platform of the future. And I think Handshake had the technical flexibility and knew how to handle challenges that would really support the mission of this career center." Tom Devlin

Executive Director

UC Berkeley