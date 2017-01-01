Find your dream job
or internship

Learn more

Supercharge student
and employer engagement

Learn more

Hire the best students
across the country

Learn more
Students
Career Centers
Employers
Handshake is proud to announce our $20m Series B funding led by Spark Capital. Read More

Find a meaningful career, no matter what school you attend, what your major is, or who you know.

Students

We give 6,000,000 students access to more opportunities than ever before, using data to help you find jobs or internships that best match your interests.

Learn more

Career Centers

We empower schools of all types with tools to bring higher quality and more diverse employers to campus, supercharge student engagement, and leverage data to gather insights and demonstrate results.

Read more

Employers

We're the one-stop shop for companies, non-profits and organizations of all shapes and sizes to find, recruit and hire the best students across the country.

More info
Handshake Users

Who uses Handshake?

Students

6,000,000 +

Universities

350 +

Employers

180,000 +

Testimonial
Testimonial
Testimonial
Testimonial
Testimonial

"Handshake got me my next co-op with Tesla. Love it way better than the old MySpartanCareer. Really helped me out in getting this!"

Garrett Thornsberry
Sophomore
Michigan State University

"Handshake was a great resource for me to find a job. It allowed me to schedule meetings with career counselors and find career events on campus."

Zachary Weinstein
Senior
Stanford University

"Everyone at Handshake has been really responsive. It’s really great to go back and forth when you know you’re going to get an answer to your question - and you can get critical feedback. It’s been a real culture shift for us. If you have a problem, Handshake actually wants to help you solve the problem."

Kevin Monahan
Associate Dean for Career Development
Carnegie Mellon University

"I wanted to make sure that our students were at the greatest advantage, and that we had cutting edge technology. Handshake is, in a sense, the platform of the future. And I think Handshake had the technical flexibility and knew how to handle challenges that would really support the mission of this career center."

Tom Devlin
Executive Director
UC Berkeley

"Handshake is great! The customer service is awesome and it saves recruiters time and money. Now, I can easily identify top candidates and surface opportunities to those students by utilizing student profiles. It’s a win-win for both students and employers! I wish more schools were on this platform!"

Erica Sposato
Senior Recruiter
Target

Over 350 top universities use Handshake to transform their college recruiting

  • Stanford
  • Michigan State
  • Spelman
  • Virginia
  • Carnegie Mellon
  • Colorado State
  • Rochester
  • UC Berkeley
  • Princeton
  • Columbia
  • Georgia
  • Harvey Mudd
  • Miami
  • Villanova
  • Johns Hopkins
  • Cornell
  • Morehouse
  • Michigan Tech
  • Chicago
  • Auburn
  • South Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Wake Forest
  • Gonzaga
  • Wellesley
  • Claremont McKenna
  • Brandeis

180,000 employers — including 98% of Fortune 500 companies — recruit on Handshake

How Handshake works for U.C. Berkeley